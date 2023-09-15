NEEDTOBREATH to bring THE CAVES WORLD TOUR to Rogers

Tickets will go on sale soon for the band's May 2 show.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark — The Walmart AMP has announced that the band NEEDTOBREATHE will be performing in Rogers on May 2, 2024.

NEEDTOBREATHE is bringing its THE CAVES WORLD TOUR as part of the Cox Consert Series.

The South Carolina band has just released its ninth album, “CAVES” featuring its “fusion of modern rock, purpose-driven soul and irresistible pop appeal.”

Presale for the tickets starts Sept. 19, general sale will start on Sept. 22.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device