Mexican rapper Peso Pluma coming to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — The regional Mexican rapper Peso Pluma, who has shot up in the charts this year, has announced new dates of his Doble P Tour including a stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP on September 3.

Peso Pluma's real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, 25, who rose to fame with his collaboration with Mexican group Eslabon Armado titled Ella Baila Sola.

He recently became the first artist to dominate Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. simultaneously with two songs.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am on Friday, June 30. Tickets will be delivered digitally and can be purchased here.

