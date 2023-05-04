Live Nation's Concert Week comes to the Walmart AMP with $25 tickets

The promotion, which lasts for a week in May, includes more than 3,800 shows around the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Live Nation, the concert ticket seller, has announced this summer's Concert Week and the Walmart AMP will be partnering with them to bring audiences all-in tickets for only $25 this month.

The promotion will begin on May 10 and be available until May 16 or while supplies last. Concert-goers will be able to purchase tickets which will include all fees before taxes. Taxes will be determined by city, state, and venue.

Music enthusiasts will have to wait until May 10 at 10 a.m. to find out which shows at the Walmart AMP will be participating in the promotion. Tickets will be delivered digitally for Walmart AMP concerts. This offer will not be valid for previously purchased tickets.

According to Live Nation's website, the Concert Week ticket offer includes a range of seat types.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device