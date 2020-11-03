Lineup announced for 6th Annual Peacemaker Festival in Downtown Fort Smith

The festival brings together some of the finest Country, Rock, Blues, Red Dirt and Americana acts for two nights of live music.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 6th Annual Peacemaker Festival is coming back to Fort Smith this July.

The Peacemaker Festival is a music festival set on the scenic banks of the Arkansas River in Downtown Fort Smith.

The festival brings together some of the finest Country, Rock, Blues, Red Dirt and Americana acts touring today for two spectacular nights of LIVE music.

This year the event will be held Jul. 24-25 at the Riverfront Amphitheater.

Performances this year will include:

Whiskey Myers

Koe Wetzel

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen

The Band of Heathens

Muscadine Bloodline

Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights

Kaitlin Butts

More acts are set to be announced.

The Peacemaker Festival is a non-profit organization, committed to providing a portion of proceeds directly back to the community through local charities.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, (Mar. 13).

For more information, visit peacemakerfest.com.