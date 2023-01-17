Incubus is coming to the AMP May 26

The American Rock band is set to visit NWA along with contemporaries Coheed and Cambria.

ROGERS, Ark. — Incubus is coming to the Walmart AMP on Friday, May 26, along with Coheed and Cambria.

The gates open at 6 p.m., and music is set to start at 7:30 pm.

Presales start at 10 am on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am on Friday, Jan. 20. Ticket prices are $36-99.50 plus applicable fees.

Since their formation in 1991, the iconic Los Angeles rock band Incubus has consciously and continually shifted their perspective with each subsequent album, preserving the spirit that initially drove them while simultaneously challenging themselves.

Throughout their musical career, Brandon Boyd on vocals, Mike Einziger on guitar, piano, and backing vocals, José Pasillas II on drums, Chris Kilmore on turntables and keyboard, and Ben Kenney on bass have challenged themselves to continually find new, innovative ways to write and deliver music.

By 2017, the band’s sales exceeded 23 million worldwide, while landing four top-five debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and one No. 1 album.

The group has toured alongside Linkin Park, OutKast, Moby, Jane’s Addiction, Queens of the Stone Age, and many more.

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other.

Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest-running concept story in music, Coheed and Cambria have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed.

Comprised of Claudio Sanchez on vocals and guitar, Travis Stever on guitar, Josh Eppard on drums, and Zach Cooper on bass, the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery.

