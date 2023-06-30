2023 FORMAT Festival to be moved to The Momentary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The 2023 FORMAT (For Music + Art + Technology) Festival will be taking place at The Momentary grounds and its surrounding area this year, according to a press release.
Officials say this is "due to production challenges with its current location."
FORMAT says The Momentary is expected to offer a deeper artistic experience for those attending.
Officials say those who have already bought tickets will be getting an email with a detailed update. Those who wish to purchase tickets can visit FORMAT's website.
The three-day festival is set to take place on September 22-24. To view the full lineup, click here.
