Eric Church coming to the Walmart AMP for his Outsiders Revival Tour

The country singer-songwriter is set to visit with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard backing him up on Thursday, July 27.

ROGERS, Ark. — Country singer-songwriter Eric Church has added a stop for The Outsiders Revival Tour with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 27, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Presales start on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27. The tickets are set at between $55 and $170.

With more than 10 dates selling clean during the first day of public sales, the man praised by Pollstar for “having already long established himself as one of the most successful touring country artists” has responded to the overwhelming demand by adding eight new shows to his eagerly-anticipated The Outsiders Revival Tour spanning the U.S. and Canada this summer.

In addition to the originally announced slate of 27 dates, Church will also bring the outdoor experience – his first open-air trek in more than a decade – to newly added dates here in Arkansas, as well as Charleston, South Carolina; Toronto, Ontario; Orange Beach, Alabama; Saratoga Springs, New York; George, Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church shared when initially announcing the tour.

He went on to say, “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

