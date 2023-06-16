Arkansas pop duo reflect on world tour before returning home for final concert

Over the past few years, two Arkansan musicians have been jammin' out to crowds worldwide— now they're back where it all started for their final U.S. tour stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Despite the lyrics of one of their new songs, there's not much that makes the guys of joan nervous.

Alan Thomas and Steven Rutherford have been on similar paths since they were kids— but those paths never crossed until college, where they met while playing in their own bands.

“We were kind of playing shows together and became kind of fast friends through that,” Rutherford explained.

After graduation, the two left their groups and started working together with the goal of writing music for film and television.

Little did they know that would quickly give way to something bigger.

“We wrote what ended up being our first single ‘Take Me On’ that first day,” Rutherford recalled. “We kind of looked at each other and were like, ‘This is not just a film and TV project, this is a band.’”

Just like that, joan (stylized in all lowercase) was born. According to the duo, the name came about organically and just seemed like a clear fit.

It wasn't long before people in the music industry started to notice, and labels and managers started reaching out.

“Okay, we love it. But maybe we're onto something a little bit bigger than us,” Thomas said.

Six years and dozens of songs later they released their first album, ‘Superglue’ in April.

“When it got released, it was kind of like a weight off of our shoulders,” Rutherford said. “Okay, I don't have to be the only person listening to this music anymore.”

From the catchy choruses of “Nervous” and “Loner” to the personal and poetic “Superglue,” the duo described the 13 tracks as music they were made to make.

“I'm so proud of the arc that it tells, and the storyline, and the kind of narrative we lay out, and even like the track list and how it flows,” Thomas explained.

Influenced by the pop music they grew up on, Thomas and Rutherford consider themselves students of the genre.

From breaking down their favorite songs to emulating the producers that helped create them, the two approach their music like scientists.

“Why did that baseline make me feel something? Why did that lyric and melody shift to like, make the hair stick up on my arms or whatever,” Thomas described. “We're always constantly chasing that feeling with everything.”

It’s that approach that's made joan an international name.

In 2018, the two played their first show in Asia, a part of the world that has become a home away from home.

“It's literally like a warm hug every time. Like they're all so nice,” Thomas said

“They love live music so much,” Rutherford added. “They literally don't take it for granted.”

That includes other artists, like one member of a popular, South Korean boy band.

Last year, Jungkook of BTS shared a video of him listening to their song "So Good" on his Instagram page, and the response was overwhelming.

“They're like, ‘You’re an American pop band. That's sick,’” Thomas described. “They just latch on. So even if you're like an indie pop band, or like a smaller thing, it doesn't matter to them. They just love your music.”

Now, joan is back in the U.S. riding the momentum of their album with a tour.

With 21 shows in a month, the band has a chance to show off their years of hard work and connect with fans.

“The thing about live is there's little moments made for each song, for people,” Rutherford described. “Then whenever they think of that song, they think of that moment too. Having that kind of moment together at a live show is just really special and cool. And it can't be replaced.”

Joan will wrap up their tour on Friday, June 16th at The Hall in Little Rock in a homecoming show that means a little bit more for the duo.

“It’s cool to be able to tour everywhere and see so many different places on Earth, and then miss Little Rock and come home and be like, ‘This place is so special to us,’” Rutherford said.

“It's not a Nashville or an LA. It’s not New York. Those are very unique, large cities that have their own music ecosystems,” Thomas added. “It not being that has given us an opportunity to kind of forge your own path a little bit.”