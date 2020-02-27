Arkansas natives Ashley McBryde, Shay of Dan + Shay nominated for ACM awards

Two Arkansas natives have been nominated for a combined total of eight awards.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from the 2020 Grammys.

The nominations are in for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards. Two Arkansas natives have been nominated for a combined total of eight awards.

Ashley McBryde of Waldron, Ark. was nominated twice for Song of the Year and once for Music Event of the Year. McBryde was featured in “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” by Miranda Lambert alongside Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King, and it was nominated for Music Event of the Year.

McBryde's “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” was nominated for Song of the Year. McBryde also co-wrote "Girl Goin’ Nowhere” with Jeremy Bussey, qualifying her for two awards for this song.

Shay Mooney, one half of duo Dan + Shay, is a a Natural Dam, Arkansas native. The Grammy-winning duo leads the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations for Dan Smyers and five for Shay Mooney.

Dan + Shay were nominated share four bids with Bieber for Song of the Year as both writers and artists, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year for their crossover duet “10,000 Hours.” Dan + Shay are also nominated for Duo of the Year.

Smyers is nominated individually as the producer in the Music Event category.