Peacemaker Festival announces 2023 lineup

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival is a popular non-profit set in Downtown Fort Smith that has historically brought the area together, and judging from social media response to its 2023 setlist, next year will be no exception.
The event will run on the weekend of July 28 and include performances from notable country music acts:
- Shane Smith & the Saints
- Marcus King
- Muscadine Bloodline
- 49 Winchester
- Tanner Usrey
- J.R. Carroll
- Red Clay Strays
- Slade Coulter
- Joe Stamm Band
- The Lowdown Drifters
- The Weathered Souls
- Taylor Hunnicutt
- Palmer Anthony
- Reid Haughton
- Meg McRee
- Lance Roark
There will also reportedly be an after-party with Calder Allen.
