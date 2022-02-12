Peacemaker Festival announces 2023 lineup

The Fort Smith festival is set to run July 28 and 29 of 2023 and will include more than 15 musical groups ranging from country to blues.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival is a popular non-profit set in Downtown Fort Smith that has historically brought the area together, and judging from social media response to its 2023 setlist, next year will be no exception.

The event will run on the weekend of July 28 and include performances from notable country music acts:

Shane Smith & the Saints

Marcus King

Muscadine Bloodline

49 Winchester

Tanner Usrey

J.R. Carroll

Red Clay Strays

Slade Coulter

Joe Stamm Band

The Lowdown Drifters

The Weathered Souls

Taylor Hunnicutt

Palmer Anthony

Reid Haughton

Meg McRee

Lance Roark

There will also reportedly be an after-party with Calder Allen.

