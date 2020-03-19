Maybe some holiday cheer can help brighten your weekend.

LOS ANGELES — As the entire country is encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus, many are already battling a case of cabin fever.

Well, the Hallmark Channel has the perfect medicine for you and the family.

That’s right! The channel will be airing a Christmas movie marathon from Friday afternoon until Sunday night.

So, grab the Christmas sweaters, toss some popcorn in the microwave and sip some hot chocolate as you feast your eyes on hours of holiday movies.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

12 p.m. A Christmas Detour

2 p.m. Holiday Date

4 p.m. A Christmas Love Story

6 p.m. Mingle All The Way

8 p.m. Christmas Under Wraps

10 p.m. Crown For Christmas

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

12 a.m. The Christmas Cottage

2 a.m. A Royal Christmas

3:30 a.m. Marry Me At Christmas

5 a.m. A Very Merry Mix-Up

7 a.m. Christmas At Graceland: Home For The Holidays

9 a.m. Snow Bride

11 a.m. Switched For Christmas

1 p.m. Christmas At Dollywood

3 p.m. The Nine Lives Of Christmas

5 p.m. Christmas At The Plaza

7 p.m. Christmas Town

9 p.m. In The Key Of Love

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12 a.m. Picture A Perfect Christmas

2 a.m. The Sweetest Christmas

4 a.m. Coming Home For Christmas

6 a.m. Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

8 a.m. Pride, Prejudice, And Mistletoe

10 a.m. Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings Of Joy

12 p.m. A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

2 p.m. Christmas Under The Stars

4 p.m. Write Before Christmas