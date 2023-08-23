Post-pandemic films being showcased at 3rd annual Fort Smith InternationalFilm Festival

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused movie productions to be delayed, the festival is giving filmmakers the chance to showcase films made despite the pandemic.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith International Film Festival is happening this weekend, with pre-festival screenings on Aug. 24 and the festival officially starting on Aug. 25.

According to their website, this year's theme for the festival is [re]Focused “celebrating a storytelling renaissance by moviemakers who suffered production obstacles posed by the global pandemic.”

The festival will include films from Europe, South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Among the festival's international films is one from Fort Smith's sister city in Italy, Cisterna.

Films by high schoolers and college students will also be featured at the festival, including the Oliver Springs Elementary Music Club's Indiana Jones fan film.

This year, the festival is also focusing on new marginalized voices with films representing indigenous people, people of color, as well as LGBTQ films.

Filmmakers in the following categories can receive awards, including cash prizes and scholarships:

People of Color

Indigenous

Music Video

Animation

High School & College Student Short Film

Documentary

Short Film

Feature Length Film

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.

