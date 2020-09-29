x
New film Echo Boomers, co-written by UCA grad, to be released on Nov. 13

The film was co-written by a University of Central Arkansas graduate and directed by a Little Rock native.
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Although the pandemic has hit the movie business hard, the excitement around new films being released continues.

That's especially true when a film was co-written by a University of Central Arkansas graduate and directed by a Little Rock native!

Echo Boomers, which starts Michael Shannon, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Alex Pettyfer, is described by ET as a "modern-day Robin Hood" as a group of millennial criminals who steal from the wealthy to live a more lavish lifestyle.

Directed by Seth Savoy and co-written with Kevin Bernhardt and Jason Miller, Echo Boomers is set to be released in theaters and on digital on November 13.

Miller, a graduate from UCA, said the process to get Echo Boomers had its up and downs, but he was finally excited to share his and Savoy's vision to a wider audience.

"Being on this set, watching talent like Michael Shannon and the others breathe life into characters I'd help create -- this was the greatest moment of my career so far," Miller said.

Schwarzenegger told ET the movie is "extremely prevalent today" and said it's a fast-paced movie with exciting twists.

