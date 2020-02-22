x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

movies

Disney introduces its first official gay character

Disney and Pixar's "Onward" director confirms the animated movie will introduce the first self-identifying LGBTQ character into the Pixar world.
Credit: Disney

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

Disney and Pixar's newest animated movie, “Onward” hits theaters in two weeks but it's already making headlines as the first Disney movie to have a confirmed LGBTQ character.

Comedian Lena Waithe voices a lesbian police officer.

According to early screenings, in one scene her character says her wife's daughter is making her pull her hair out.

In the past, people have inferred that several characters, like Elsa and LeFoue from “Beauty and the Beast,” might be gay but this is the first time a character specially mentions her same-sex partner.

“Onward” follows two brothers who go on an epic journey, after finding a magic wand to spend 24 hours with their late father.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter