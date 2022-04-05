x
Rom-com starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny to be filmed in Bentonville

Production for “What Happens Later,” a film starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny, will begin in Bentonville later this year.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville will be the backdrop for a new romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny. 

Ryan will star in and direct the film “What Happens Later,” which, according to Variety, is an “evolved and nostalgic” take on the romantic comedy and based on the play "Shooting Star."

Production is set to begin later this year in Bentonville.

According to Variety, the movie follows ex-lovers Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny), reunited when they get snowed in at an airport overnight. Free-spirited Willa and recently separated Bill reminisce on their past relationship and what could have been. 

This is the second film Ryan has directed, the first being “Ithaca,” starring Ryan, the late Sam Shephard and Alex Neustaedter.

Further details about the film and its production have not been released.

