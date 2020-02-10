Malco Theatres offering private screenings for small groups in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Malco Theatres has announced a new program that will allow private screening options for small groups.
Named Malco Select, guests can select a film from Malco's current inventory and reserve an auditorium to have a screening for up to 20 people.
The Malco Select program will be available for moviegoers at the Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX in Fayetteville. The program will expand to additional theatres over the next few weeks, according to a statement from Malco Theatres.
"While we have always offered packages for mid-sized and large groups, this new program is geared toward guests who want to be able to select a movie and have their own private screening for themselves, family, and friends," said David Tashie, President & COO of Malco Theatres. "Additionally, food and beverage packages will be added to the program in the coming weeks."
Reservations and purchases for Malco Select must be made in advance on the company's website or the Malco app.