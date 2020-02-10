Malco Theatres offering private screenings for small groups in Fayetteville

The Malco Select program will be available for moviegoers at the Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Malco Theatres has announced a new program that will allow private screening options for small groups.

Named Malco Select, guests can select a film from Malco's current inventory and reserve an auditorium to have a screening for up to 20 people.

The Malco Select program will be available for moviegoers at the Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX in Fayetteville. The program will expand to additional theatres over the next few weeks, according to a statement from Malco Theatres.

"While we have always offered packages for mid-sized and large groups, this new program is geared toward guests who want to be able to select a movie and have their own private screening for themselves, family, and friends," said David Tashie, President & COO of Malco Theatres. "Additionally, food and beverage packages will be added to the program in the coming weeks."