Kevin Hart to bring comedy tour through Arkansas in August

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Comedian and movie star Kevin Hart announced on Valentine's Day that he will be heading on his first major tour in four years, which includes a stop at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, August 6.
The tour will begin in July and travel across the country including Las Vegas, Boston, Dallas, and more cities.
"I am hype as sh** to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”, said Kevin Hart.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com. There is also a presale beginning on Wednesday, February 16 through February 17.