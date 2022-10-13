Kevin Gates coming to The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena

The multi-platinum superstar will stop in Arkansas on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rapper Kevin Gates is bringing his Big Lyfe Tour to the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena this fall, really, really.

Gates announced the long-awaited release of his third studio album, KHAZA, due to arrive via Bread Winner Alumni/Atlantic Records on Friday, June 17.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. You can buy them at ticketmaster.com or the box office. Prices range from $39-$89.

Gates is among the most impactful and inimitable rappers of the modern era, racking up more than 18B worldwide streams, 7B views, countless RIAA multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications, and a social media reach exceeding 30M followers around the globe.