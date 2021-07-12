x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Justin Moore joins George Strait for concert at Simmons Bank Arena

The country music star from Arkansas will join George Strait on March 18, 2022 at Simmons Bank Arena.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Everyone in Arkansas was already excited that George Strait was performing at Simmons Bank Arena in March 2022, but things got a little more exciting now that Justin Moore will be a special guest for the concert.

The Arkansas native was announced for the concert Tuesday morning. Moore is a multi-platinum selling musician with hits like "Small Town USA", "We Didn't Have Much", and more.

The concert will begin on Friday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are already on sale and there are a limited number of platinum tickets available. Prices range from $79 to $229.

If you want to purchase tickets, click here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Must See! Couple Sets World Record for Setting Up and Decorating the Most Christmas Trees