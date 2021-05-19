Jonas Brothers bringing tour to Walmart AMP in October

The Jonas Brothers, along with Kelsea Ballerini, will be performing at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on October 21 for their 'Remember This Tour.'

ROGERS, Ark. — Jonas Brothers will take the Walmart AMP stage Thursday, Oct. 21, when the Remember This Tour with Kelsea Ballerini comes to Northwest Arkansas.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.

AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each.

These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.