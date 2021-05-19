Jonas Brothers bringing tour to Walmart AMP in October

ROGERS, Ark. — Jonas Brothers will take the Walmart AMP stage Thursday, Oct. 21, when the Remember This Tour with Kelsea Ballerini comes to Northwest Arkansas.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. and range from $55 to $499.95, plus applicable fees.
You can purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.
AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each.
These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.