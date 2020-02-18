John Cusack coming to Fayetteville in April for High Fidelity screening

For fans of John Cusack and High Fidelity, a visit to Championship Vinyl would definitely make a “top five” list.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Join Hollywood icon John Cusack when he makes his way to the Walton Arts Center for a screening of High Fidelity.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, followed by a live conversation and audience Q&A.

With four decades’ worth of roles in over 70 films, Cusack will share stories from his career, answer audience questions and give a behind-the-scenes look into High Fidelity.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. and range from $49 to $79 plus applicable fees.

A limited number of VIP seats, which include a post-show photo op with Cusack, are available for $250 plus applicable fees.

Purchase tickets in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Feb. 28.

The hit comedy High Fidelity is the story of record shop owner Rob Gordon (Cusack) on a search for love (and the reasons behind his failed relationships) against a backdrop of over 70 songs spanning multiple decades and genres of music.

With or without the help of his record store buddies Dick (Todd Luiso) and Barry (Jack Black’s breakout role), Rob revisits past relationships in hopes of figuring out where he has gone wrong.