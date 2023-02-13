Jason Aldean bringing 'Highway Desperado' 2023 tour to Walmart AMP

Aldean, along with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver will take the AMP stage on Thursday, Sept. 14.

ROGERS, Ark. — Jason Aldean will bring his Highway Desperado Tour 2023 to the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Part of the Cox Concert Series, gates to the event will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $44.75-$179.75 plus applicable fees.

Tickets for the Highway Desperado Tour can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

New to the Walmart AMP this season is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

For more information on Jason Aldean, along with other acts coming to the Walmart AMP, click here.

