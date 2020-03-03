Independent films selected for first annual Mosaix Festival at Walton Arts Center

Each year, a different culture will be highlighted with a week long celebration of that culture’s performers and performing arts.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Work by eight independent filmmakers from India will be featured in the first Mosaix Festival film night, Indie Films India, at the Walton Arts Center on Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Walton Arts Center’s new Mosaix Festival explores the various cultural tiles that come together to make Northwest Arkansas unique and diverse.

Each year, a different culture will be highlighted with a week-long celebration of that culture’s performers and performing arts.

The inaugural Mosaix Festival April 20-25 explores the sights and sounds of India.

Tickets to Indie Films India are $15 plus applicable fees. Children 12 years old or younger are free but must have a ticket.

You can purchase tickets and reserve children’s tickets in-person at Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

The mini-film festival experience, presented in collaboration with the Fayetteville Film Fest, features short films by four male and four female filmmakers from across India including Cuddalore, Ladakh, Ahmedabad, Odisha, Kolkata, Vidarbha, Delhi and Mumbai. Their films give a unique look into the culture and societal issues of India.

The films will be screened in two blocks with a 15-minute intermission. The first block focuses on family-oriented short films. The second block will feature films for a general audience. All films will be screened in their original language with subtitles.

Screening Schedule

Dreams (9:39)

Directed by Athithya Kanagarajan

A paper boy wants to invite Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, an aerospace scientist who served as the 11th president of India, to his school event. Kalam Sir accepts the invitation, and what happens next is the rest of the short film.

Sekool (14:23)

Directed by Stenzin Tankong

Singay, a young and successful man in his mid-thirties, recollects the moment in his childhood when officials from the Rural Education Department came to his village to take him to school. Sekool is the first work in Tankong’s journey of bringing the stories of the nomads of Changthang in southeastern Ladakh and their beautiful culture and tradition to the world.

RUSHNAI (14:15)

Directed by Pramati Anand

A nostalgic ink-maker struggles to let go of his age-old shop to the changing times while his son struggles to hold on to his fascination with the past. Finally, both are forced to accept change in the wake of a new age.

Through the Eyes of an Artist (12:03)

Directed by Abhishek Swain

A legendary Gotipua guru remembers his past life during his last days, how a form of art came to his life with the help of a master and shaped him to evolve as an artist.

15-minute intermission





JWALANT (9:50)

Directed by Kirti Singh

In a rural part of the western state of Uttar Pradesh in India, a family plans to kill their daughter-in-law because she can't give birth to a son, unaware of the fact that there is a witness to their deeds.

VĀḶŪ (Sand) (12:00)

Directed by Vikram Aggarwal

A farmer discovers that his bore-well has dried up. While walking home with his little daughter, he comes face to face with a group of people stealing sand from the river bank. He realizes that rampant illegal sand mining is destroying their river and is responsible for the depletion of groundwater in his village. He goes to the district collector for help, but his complaint is only dealt with casually. Determined to gather evidence against the sand-mafia, he decides to take matters in his own hands.

Our Share of the Sky (13:00)

Directed by Priya Naresh

On a winter night, two men encounter their sleepless thoughts. Familiar fears kindle new words on their faces. The film follows them as they talk, between the noise living in buildings and the silence of the sky.

Counterfeit Kunkoo (15:00)