Incubus postpones AMP show due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The band Incubus announced on social media that its show at the Walmart AMP will be postponed due to what the band says are "unforeseen circumstances."

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — The Incubus show at the Walmart AMP has been postponed.

The band announced via social media that its Tuesday, Aug. 16, the show has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The band's statement read:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will need to postpone tomorrow's show in Rogers, AR. We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but we are excited to get back and see everyone very soon. Please hold onto your tickets until further notice as we work towards rescheduling this date. Much love <3 "

The Walmart AMP says the new date will be announced soon and that the tickets for the original show date will be honored at the rescheduled date.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device