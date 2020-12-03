During their press conference on March 12, they also announced Fiddler on the Roof, Blue Man Group, Anastasia the Musical, and Hairspray.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Celebrity Attractions for Little Rock announced Hamilton will be coming to Little Rock for the 2020-2021 Broadway season at the Robinson Center.

During their press conference on March 12, they also announced Fiddler on the Roof, Blue Man Group, Anastasia the Musical, and Hairspray.

Fiddler on the Roof will be the first show of the season, with shows Oct. 9-11, 2020. Blue Man Group is next with shows Jan. 8-10, 2021, followed by Anastasia Feb. 12-14, 2021. Then, Hairspray will be at the Robinson Center from April 16-18, 2021.

Hamilton is currently scheduled for shows June 29 to July 11, 2021.

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but you can sign up on the City Attractions website to be notified. Season subscribers can begin renewing their passes in April.