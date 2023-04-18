Grammy-nominated comedy writer to visit the Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three-time Grammy Award nominee David Sedaris is slated to visit the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
The Walton Arts Center website refers to Sedaris' "sometimes neurotic and seemingly mundane, yet profound storytelling," as unexpected but nevertheless captivating.
Sedaris has written personal essays, short stories, and segments for NPR over the course of his 25 years in the entertainment business.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.