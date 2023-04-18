Grammy-nominated comedy writer to visit the Walton Arts Center

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated humorist David Sedaris is slated to visit the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three-time Grammy Award nominee David Sedaris is slated to visit the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The Walton Arts Center website refers to Sedaris' "sometimes neurotic and seemingly mundane, yet profound storytelling," as unexpected but nevertheless captivating.

Sedaris has written personal essays, short stories, and segments for NPR over the course of his 25 years in the entertainment business.

