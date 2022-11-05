Garth Brooks postpones ticket sale for Buffalo show

In a statement, Brooks said that the postponement was out of respect for what the Buffalo community is going through.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Garth Brooks announced Monday morning that ticket sales for his upcoming show at Highmark Stadium have been postponed.

Tickets were scheduled to go on sale Friday for his concert on July 23. The performer said he was postpone the sale in light of the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo on Saturday.

"At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act," Brooks said.

A new sale data will be announced in the future.

The superstar known for such hits as 'Friends in Low Places' and 'The Dance' is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold.

This is Brooks' first time in Buffalo in over seven years and his last major stadium concert appearance in the New York state/Ontario/Pennsylvania region.

There are three ways to buy tickets when they go on sale:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

All seats are reserved for $98.95 all inclusive. All COVID rules will apply.