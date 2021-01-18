x
Garth Brooks announces he'll perform at Joe Biden inauguration: Report

Brooks added with the exception of Ronald Reagan, he’s played for every president since Jimmy Carter and “this is not a political statement."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — According to Entertainment Tonight, country music icon Garth Brooks announced Monday he’ll perform at Joe Biden's inauguration in the Washington, D.C., ceremony on Wednesday.

Brooks told reporters in a press conference that “this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity.” He'll join the likes of Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez as a performer at the swearing-in ceremony. 

Brooks also said that "no matter who the president-elect is, it's an honor to be asked."

Regarding what music he'll play at the ceremony, Brooks did not confirm a specific song, but did reportedly mention a song he won't be singing. 

“We were lucky enough to sing ‘We Shall Be Free’ at the Obama inauguration (in 2009), so I don’t think we’ll do that again here,” Brooks told reporters. “I think I’ll be performing by myself. We’ll be doing more of the broken-down, bare-bones stuff.”

Tom Hanks will host "Celebrating America," a 90-minute special airing on the night of the inauguration, featuring remarks and performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato as well as singer-songwriter Ant Clemons. 

Biden will become the 46th U.S. president when he’s sworn in on Wednesday.

