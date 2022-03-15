x
Friday Night Smackdown returning to North Little Rock with Ronda Rousey

SmackDown will make it’s way to Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, May 27 at 6:45 p.m.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Friday Night Smackdown is returning to North Little Rock with Rowdy Ronda Rousey. 

The SmackDown will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns Vs. Drew Mcintyre, plus Ronda Rousey And Naomi Vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair And Sonya Deville!

Others include: 

  • Kofi Kingston
  • King Woods
  • Sasha banks
  • Sheamus

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. and range from $24 to $124.

You can purchase tickets at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.

    

