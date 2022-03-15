Friday Night Smackdown returning to North Little Rock with Ronda Rousey

SmackDown will make it’s way to Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, May 27 at 6:45 p.m.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Friday Night Smackdown is returning to North Little Rock with Rowdy Ronda Rousey.

SmackDown will make it’s way to Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, May 27 at 6:45 p.m.

The SmackDown will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns Vs. Drew Mcintyre, plus Ronda Rousey And Naomi Vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair And Sonya Deville!

Others include:

Kofi Kingston

King Woods

Sasha banks

Sheamus

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. and range from $24 to $124.