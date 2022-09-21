Format Festival kicks off in Bentonville this week. Here's what to know

The Format festival will take place in Bentonville over three days with more than 50 artists taking center stage.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Some big names in the music and art world will be taking the stage this weekend at the first-ever Format Festival in Bentonville. More than 50 artists will take the multiple stages throughout the venue during the three-day festival.

“It is a new type of festival here in the United States meant to bring music, technology and art together in an outdoor venue and we are really excited to be doing it here in Northwest Arkansas,” said Elizabeth Edelman.

Big-name artists like Phoenix, the Flaming Lips and Nile Rodgers will take the main stage over the weekend.

“What’s really unique about this show is we have six other stages that have been built in collaboration by our two curators, Maria Saxton and our artists. And that’s been ongoing for a year now and the musicians get to perform in these spaces which is really exciting to be able to see,” she said.

Executive producer Elizabeth Edelman says so far they have sold 10,000 tickets. She says what makes it so special is that it’s small.

“I think it will allow people to explore, to be curious, to check out new stages and new music, to be able to spread out across this beautiful site. We tried to keep it small year one because we want to make sure it’s something the community feels good about, that people are excited to participate in,” she said.

There are a small number of glamping sites with beds on the festival grounds. Those who are not glamping will not be able to drive and park at the festival. People can park at Memorial Park or the David Glass Technology Center and a free shuttle bus will take them to the festival.

There will also be a bike valet at the front gate as well as a rideshare drop-off pickup location. Other than art and music there will also be local vendors selling food and goods.

“We’ve also been talking to a lot of local vendors, fabricators, anyone who really wants to work on this show we’ve encouraged them to come out and be a part of it. We want to make sure this is supporting the economic development of the region as best we can in the years ahead,” she said.

For anyone interested in checking it out, tickets are still available to purchase online.

