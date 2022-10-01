Fayetteville Roots Festival returning in 2022

The 12th annual Fayetteville Roots Festival will be taking place in August 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 12th annual Fayetteville Roots Festival is returning in August 2022 to Fayetteville to showcase the music and food of the Ozarks.

The three-day event will take place from Aug. 25-27, 2022 at the Downtown Fayetteville Square and will include venues like the Fayetteville Town Center, Fayetteville Public Library, and Roots HQ. The main stages will span a four-block area of the Fayetteville Square.

The festival features film screenings, live radio broadcasts, workshops and live art, and music performances from genres such as folk, blues, bluegrass, jazz and country. The festival also supports local farmers, chefs, and restaurants.

The festival's lineup has not yet been announced, but will be revealed in early Spring 2022 and include more than 20 musical acts.

Currently, available ticket prices range from a $178 two-day pass to a $299 three-day VIP pass.