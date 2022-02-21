Fat Tuesday celebrations on Dickson Street

Several businesses on Dickson Street are hosting a Mardi Gras celebration featuring contests and music.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To celebrate in true Mardi Gras, fashion the Piano Bar is hosting a Fat Tuesday Masquerade Ball and Bead Crawl on Dickson Street.

March 1 is Fat Tuesday, and the Piano Bar is kicking off the day at 5 p.m. with a Crawfish Boil followed by a night filled with music and beads.

The following businesses are participating in the Bead Crawl:

Infusions

Ryleigh's

Bugsy's

Club Rush

The Piano Bar

Sideways

Prizes will be given away throughout the night with the Mardi Gras Costume Contest and Mask Contest.

Patrons can go to the Piano Bar at midnight for the weigh-in with the person with the most amount of beads being declared the winner.

