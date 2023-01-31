Fall Out Boy bringing concert tour to Walmart AMP this summer

The concert's opening acts include rock band 'Bring Me The Horizon' and musical artists 'Royal & the Serpent' and 'Carr'.

ROGERS, Ark. — Fall Out Boy will bring their 'So Much for (Tour) Dust' show to the Walmart AMP this summer on Tuesday, July 11.

Part of the Cox Concert Series, gates to the event will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Presales start on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. while tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from @24.75-$129.50 plus applicable fees.

Tickets for Fall Out Boy can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

