ZZ Top bringing Raw Whisky Tour to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top with be performing in Northwest Arkansas this June as part of the Cox Concert Series at the Walmart AMP.

The band's Raw Whisky Tour kicks off in April, with the trio playing in Rogers on June 29, 2022.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in person at Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

ZZ Top's latest tour is to promote their new album, RAW, and release the band's Tres Hombres whisky from Balcones Distilling of Waco, Texas.

JUST ANNOUNCED: ZZ Top will bring the Raw Whiskey Tour to the AMP on June 29! Tickets go on sale March 7 at 11am. Posted by Walmart AMP on Monday, March 7, 2022

Before heading to Rogers, the legendary rockers will also be playing at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock on June 26.

Find more information about the Cox Concert Series by visiting Walmart AMP's website.

