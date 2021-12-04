Wynonna & The Big Noise returning to Fort Smith this May

Wynonna Judd has had a career in music that has measured over three decades and is one of the most recognized female country music singers of the 1990s.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video attached is from 2019 when Wynonna & The Big Noise first performed in Fort Smith.

Multi-award-winning country music singer Wynonna Judd is returning to Fort Smith this May.

TempleLive announced Monday (April 12) that Wynonna & The Big Noise would be performing Wednesday, May 26.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 16, starting at 10 a.m., and range in price from $45 to $75. Ticket prices increase by $5 the day of the show.

Judd has had a career in music that has measured over three decades and is one of the most recognized female country music singers of the 1990s.

TempleLive says it will be following current Covid-19 mandates and directives set by the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.