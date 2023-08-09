"Worst Race Ever" takes place in Bentonville

The race took place at the Old Tigers Stadium track.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Run Bentonville and Bentonville Parks & Recreation put on a unique event on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event is called "The Worst Race Ever." Yes, you read that right! The race took place at the Old Tigers Stadium track.

It is a 100% official race with chipped time and a high-quality 5K race. According to its website, it takes all of the elements of 'The Worst Race I Ever Ran,' and mocks them throughout the event."

"Road running can be pretty serious, everybody takes their pace seriously, how you dress, what you wear, and all the things. And sometimes things go wrong, the weather is not quite right, port-a-potty lines are really long, so we just take elements like that and make fun of it throughout the race," said Hannah Carter, recreation program supervisor for Bentonville Parks & Recreation.

The website says the race's "theme and elements change each year," making it an annual surprise.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device