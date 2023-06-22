Wilson Park's Dive-In Movie Series are back for the summer

Catch a classic and a new favorite while enjoying a night at the pool.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Wilson Park in Fayetteville has announced the return of its Dive-In Movies Series for summer of 2023. This year, families will be able to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Aladdin (1994).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) will be shown on June 23 and Aladdin (1994) will be shown on July 21.

Movies begin around 8:45 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. with concessions available at the pool. Giveaways will also be happening during the screenings.

Tickets can be purchased here for an advanced price. Kids under age 5 get in for free.

