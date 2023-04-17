'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' former cast members bringing tour to Walton Arts Center

The tour showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former cast members from the Emmy®-winning TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are bringing their improv tour "Whose Live Anyway?" back to Walton Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Whose Live Anyway? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions. According to a release from the Walton Arts Center, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave guests gasping at the witty scenes they invent live.

Event organizers say audience participation is key, so attendees are asked to bring their suggestions and may even have the chance to join the cast onstage.

The performance showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

Tickets for the improv tour go on sale to the public on Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $33- $67 plus applicable fees and can be purchased online here or in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

OTHER NEWS:

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device