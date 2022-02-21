x
Events

Whiskey Myers coming to Walmart AMP in May

In May 2022, Whiskey Myers brings Tornillo Tour with Shane Smith and the Saints & Goodbye June to the Walmart AMP.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Walmart AMP has added another act to its growing list of shows for 2022.

The Walmart AMP announced Whiskey Myers is bringing the Tornillo Tour with Shane Smith and the Saints & Goodbye June Saturday, May 14, as part of the Cox Concert Series. The gates open at 5 p.m., with the music starting at 6:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m, with pricing ranging from $30 to $59.50 plus fees. The AMP Box Office sales opens10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office opens 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Whiskey Myers, known for high-energy live shows and unique sound, has earned success with features and appearance in Paramount Network's hit show "Yellowstone" as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series "What/If." 

