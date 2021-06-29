Where to watch fireworks in River Valley & Northwest Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Are you looking for a place to watch fireworks with family and friends this Fourth of July?
Here's a list of some of the fireworks shows and events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley:
River Valley
- Alma - Liberty Festival, Saturday, July 3
- Barling - Independence Day Celebration, Saturday, July 3
- Booneville - Freedom Fest, Sunday, July 4
- Charleston - Fireworks Show, Sunday, July 4
- Clarksville - Fireworks Show, Sunday, July 4
- Fort Smith - Mayor’s 4th of July Celebration, Sunday, July 4
- Greenwood - FreedomFest, Saturday, July 3
- Quapaw - Downstream Casino Fireworks Show after Brad Paisley concert, Friday, July 2 (enter contest for a chance to win free tickets).
- Rudy - Saturday, July 3. At the ball field by the pavilion from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The General Store is taking donations to help with the display cost.
- Roland - Iron mountain Festival - Saturday, July 3
- Sallisaw - Fireworks Show, Sunday, July 4
- Van Buren - Fireworks Celebration, Saturday, July 3
- Waldron - Fireworks Show, Sunday, July 4
Northwest Arkansas
- Bella Vista - Independence Day Fireworks, Saturday, July 3
- Bentonville - An Evening at Orchards Park Fourth of July Celebration, Sunday, July 4
- Elkins - Fireworks Show, Friday, July 2
- Eureka Springs - Fireworks Show & Concert, Sunday, July 4
- Farmington - Fireworks Show, Sunday, July 4
- Fayetteville - Fireworks Shows, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, July 4
- Garfield - Ventris Trail's End Resort Fireworks Display, Sunday, July 4
- Gentry - Freedom Fest, Saturday, July 3
- Gravette - Fireworks Show, Saturday, July 3
- Prairie Grove - Fireworks Show, Saturday, July 3
- Rogers - Fireworks Show, Sunday, July 4
- Springdale - 4th at the Filed Arvest Ballpark, Sunday, July 4
- West Fork - Fireworks Show, Thursday, July 1
