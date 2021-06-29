x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Where to watch fireworks in River Valley & Northwest Arkansas

Here's a list of some of the fireworks shows and events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Are you looking for a place to watch fireworks with family and friends this Fourth of July? 

Here's a list of some of the fireworks shows and events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley:

River Valley

Northwest Arkansas

Want to add your fireworks show to our list? Email details about the event to news@kfsm.com.

RELATED: Fireworks shortage is another result of the ongoing pandemic

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about Arkansas's fireworks law