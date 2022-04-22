What to know before heading to a show at the Walmart AMP this year

The Walmart AMP is going cashless this season but has added several more food and drink options for concertgoers.

ROGERS, Ark — The Walmart AMP has updated a few of its policies ahead of its upcoming concert season.

The Rogers music venue will now be completely cashless, so make sure you have a debit or credit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay ready to go. This policy applies to everything inside the venue, including concession and merchandise stands.

"Cashless transactions improve the time it takes to process payments which reduces wait times," said Nick Zazal, Walmart AMP general manager.

Cash will still be accepted to buy tickets at the box office but not for purchases within the venue.

The clear bag policy remains in place for concertgoers this season as well. You can bring one bag that is clear plastic or vinyl and does not exceed 12"x6"x12." You can also bring a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag or a small clutch purse no bigger than 4.5"x6.5."

Metal detectors will be at each entrance to add an extra level of security screening.

New this year is more food and beverage options and beer and seltzers will now be available at all food locations. Additional stand-alone locations have been added for frozen drinks and cocktails, and happy hour specials will be available and include specialty drinks for some shows.

New food options include:

Shake’s Frozen Custard - Fresh-made custard and blended concretes on-site and will also offer a line of boozy milkshakes.

Freedom Kettle Corn of Eureka Springs - Regular and caramel kettle corn and fresh fried pork rinds for sale.

Click here for a complete list of Walmart AMP policies.

