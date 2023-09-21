What to know ahead of the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair

The fair offers both locals and out-of-towners "a unique opportunity to be exposed to and informed about the many areas of agriculture."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is upon us again, with events and experiences ranging from the competitive judgment of beef and lamb to rides, games, and a Ferris wheel.

According to the fair's website, the AOSF offers locals and out-of-towners "a unique opportunity to be exposed to and informed about the many areas of agriculture" such as livestock resource management, and conservation. The fair will also host a multitude of competitions over both livestock and artistic subjects.

The fair will be hosted once again at Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith.

Public event schedule:

Friday, September 22

3:30 p.m. - Midnight: Mighty Thomas Carnival opens “Moonlight Madness” Unlimited Ride Arm Band Day

4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent Midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts and horticulture

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Swine weigh in

5:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

6:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

6:45 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

7:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

8:00 p.m. Deadline for required exhibits

8:00 p.m. Deadline for weight cards to be submitted on Market Lambs & Market Swine

8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

8:30 p.m. Sonora Dynamita / Los Cadetes De Linares - Hugh Hardin Arena - FREE with paid gate admission

Saturday, September 23

9:00 a.m. Market Lamb Judging - Harper Stadium

9:00 a.m. Release Market Lambs 1 hour after of show. Must be out of all barns by 10:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. Junior Breeding Beef judging begins with Section A through O - Harper Stadium - South End.

9:00 a.m. Junior Commercial Heifer Judging – Hugh Hardin Arena

9:00 a.m. Market Steer classification in Harper Stadium - North End

9:00 a.m. Commercial Heifers will judge following Market Steers

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Weigh in Commercial Heifers

10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

10:30 a.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival opens

1:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

2:00 p.m. Youth Talent Competition - Expo Center Stage

2:00 p.m. AR/OK/NWA Youth Pageant - Expo Center Stage

2:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

5:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

6:00 p.m. Release Market Lambs - Must be out of barns by 10:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. AR/OK & NW Region Jr. Fair Queen/Fair Queen/ Ms. / Elite / Sr. Ms. Pageants

6:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

7:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

8:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

Sunday, September 24

11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open - Unlimited Ride Armband Day

Noon: Junior Market Steer judging begins - Harper Stadium - released 1 hour after show

Noon - 7:00 p.m. Check in Market Goats

Noon: Reptile Adventures

2:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

2:00 p.m. Release Market Swine (except sale order animals)

2:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

3:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

4:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

5:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

4:00 p.m. Release Junior Beef & Steers (except sale order animals)

6:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

7:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Monday, September 25

3:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open. “Buddy Night” Buy one armband get one free

5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

6:00 p.m. Junior Livestock Auction - Harper Stadium

7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Tuesday, September 26

3:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open - Discount Coupon Day – Rides for 1, 2, or 3 coupons

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Dairy Check in

4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

5:00 p.m. Deadline for required exhibits

5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

7:30 p.m. PRCA Xtreme Bulls - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission

7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

8:00 p.m. Open and Junior Dairy in place

8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Wednesday, September 27

8:30 a.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival opens

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Kids Day! Rides reduced by one coupon for kids 18 and under

9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

9:00 a.m. - Noon: Open and Junior Poultry, Waterfowl Check-in

9:00 a.m. Registration for Educational Youth Day activities (4H & FFA)

10:00 a.m. Educational Youth Day activities (4H & FFA)

10:00 a.m. All livestock events - Harper Stadium

10:00 a.m. All plant events - Hugh Hardin Arena

10:00 a.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

11:00 a.m. Aussie Kingdom

2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Release horticulture exhibits (fruits & vegetables)

2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Check in floriculture exhibits (flowers & plants)

2:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

3:00 a.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

5:00 p.m. Open beef judging - all breeds - Harper Stadium

5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

7:30 p.m. PRCA Xtreme Bulls - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission

8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Thursday, September 28

3:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open, Discount Coupon Day

4:00 p.m. Junior Dairy Showmanship followed by Senior Dairy Showmanship - Harper Stadium

4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

5:00 p.m. Supreme Champion Dairy Cow

5:00 p.m. Waterfowl in place deadline

5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

5:30 p.m. Gates open in Harper Stadium

6:00 p.m. Release Open Beef

6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Autograph session - Harper Stadium

7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

7:00 p.m. Battle of the Monster Trucks - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission

7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

9:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

Friday, September 29

4:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival opens

4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open

4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture

5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

5:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

5:30 p.m. Gates open in Harper Stadium

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Autograph session - Harper Stadium

5:30 p.m. Aerial Insanity - Featuring Professional Drone Racing, BMX Freestyle, and the Turf Wars Mow Down -

Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. KISR NIGHT

6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Saturday, September 30

10:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Unlimited Ride Armband Day. Mighty Thomas Carnival open until midnight

1:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

1:00 p.m. Junior Commercial Heifer Judging - Hugh Hardin Arena

2:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

4:00 p.m. Release Open and Junior Poultry

5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

6:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

7:30 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull - Harper Stadium

7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance

8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Educational exhibits released (livestock exhibitors)

8:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Exhibit Center teardown

