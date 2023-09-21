x
What to know ahead of the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair

The fair offers both locals and out-of-towners "a unique opportunity to be exposed to and informed about the many areas of agriculture."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is upon us again, with events and experiences ranging from the competitive judgment of beef and lamb to rides, games, and a Ferris wheel.

According to the fair's website, the AOSF offers locals and out-of-towners "a unique opportunity to be exposed to and informed about the many areas of agriculture" such as livestock resource management, and conservation. The fair will also host a multitude of competitions over both livestock and artistic subjects.

The fair will be hosted once again at Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith.

Public event schedule:

Friday, September 22

  • 3:30 p.m. - Midnight: Mighty Thomas Carnival opens “Moonlight Madness” Unlimited Ride Arm Band Day
  • 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent Midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
  • 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts and horticulture
  • 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Swine weigh in
  • 5:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 6:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 6:45 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 7:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 8:00 p.m. Deadline for required exhibits
  • 8:00 p.m. Deadline for weight cards to be submitted on Market Lambs & Market Swine
  • 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 8:30 p.m. Sonora Dynamita / Los Cadetes De Linares - Hugh Hardin Arena - FREE with paid gate admission

Saturday, September 23

  • 9:00 a.m. Market Lamb Judging - Harper Stadium
  • 9:00 a.m. Release Market Lambs 1 hour after of show. Must be out of all barns by 10:00 p.m.
  • 9:00 a.m. Junior Breeding Beef judging begins with Section A through O - Harper Stadium - South End.
  • 9:00 a.m. Junior Commercial Heifer Judging – Hugh Hardin Arena
  • 9:00 a.m. Market Steer classification in Harper Stadium - North End
  • 9:00 a.m. Commercial Heifers will judge following Market Steers
  • 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Weigh in Commercial Heifers
  • 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
  • 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
  • 10:30 a.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival opens
  • 1:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 2:00 p.m. Youth Talent Competition - Expo Center Stage
  • 2:00 p.m. AR/OK/NWA Youth Pageant - Expo Center Stage
  • 2:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 5:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 6:00 p.m. Release Market Lambs - Must be out of barns by 10:00 p.m.
  • 6:00 p.m. AR/OK & NW Region Jr. Fair Queen/Fair Queen/ Ms. / Elite / Sr. Ms. Pageants
  • 6:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 7:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 8:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

Sunday, September 24

  • 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open - Unlimited Ride Armband Day
  • Noon: Junior Market Steer judging begins - Harper Stadium - released 1 hour after show
  • Noon - 7:00 p.m. Check in Market Goats
  • Noon: Reptile Adventures
  • 2:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
  • 2:00 p.m. Release Market Swine (except sale order animals)
  • 2:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 3:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 4:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 5:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 4:00 p.m. Release Junior Beef & Steers (except sale order animals)
  • 6:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 7:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Monday, September 25

  • 3:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open. “Buddy Night” Buy one armband get one free
  • 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 6:00 p.m. Junior Livestock Auction - Harper Stadium
  • 7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Tuesday, September 26

  • 3:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open - Discount Coupon Day – Rides for 1, 2, or 3 coupons
  • 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
  • 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Dairy Check in
  • 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
  • 5:00 p.m. Deadline for required exhibits
  • 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 7:30 p.m. PRCA Xtreme Bulls - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission
  • 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 8:00 p.m. Open and Junior Dairy in place
  • 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Wednesday, September 27

  • 8:30 a.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival opens
  • 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Kids Day! Rides reduced by one coupon for kids 18 and under
  • 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
  • 9:00 a.m. - Noon: Open and Junior Poultry, Waterfowl Check-in
  • 9:00 a.m. Registration for Educational Youth Day activities (4H & FFA)
  • 10:00 a.m. Educational Youth Day activities (4H & FFA)
  • 10:00 a.m. All livestock events - Harper Stadium
  • 10:00 a.m. All plant events - Hugh Hardin Arena
  • 10:00 a.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 11:00 a.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Release horticulture exhibits (fruits & vegetables)
  • 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Check in floriculture exhibits (flowers & plants)
  • 2:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 3:00 a.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 5:00 p.m. Open beef judging - all breeds - Harper Stadium
  • 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 7:30 p.m. PRCA Xtreme Bulls - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission
  • 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Thursday, September 28

  • 3:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open, Discount Coupon Day
  • 4:00 p.m. Junior Dairy Showmanship followed by Senior Dairy Showmanship - Harper Stadium
  • 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
  • 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
  • 5:00 p.m. Supreme Champion Dairy Cow
  • 5:00 p.m. Waterfowl in place deadline
  • 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 5:30 p.m. Gates open in Harper Stadium
  • 6:00 p.m. Release Open Beef
  • 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Autograph session - Harper Stadium
  • 7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 7:00 p.m. Battle of the Monster Trucks - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission
  • 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 9:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom

Friday, September 29

  • 4:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival opens
  • 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
  • 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
  • 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 5:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 5:30 p.m. Gates open in Harper Stadium
  • 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Autograph session - Harper Stadium
  • 5:30 p.m. Aerial Insanity - Featuring Professional Drone Racing, BMX Freestyle, and the Turf Wars Mow Down - 
  • Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission
  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. KISR NIGHT
  • 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
  • 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team

Saturday, September 30

  • 10:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Unlimited Ride Armband Day. Mighty Thomas Carnival open until midnight
  • 1:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 1:00 p.m. Junior Commercial Heifer Judging - Hugh Hardin Arena
  • 2:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 4:00 p.m. Release Open and Junior Poultry
  • 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 6:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 7:30 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull - Harper Stadium
  • 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
  • 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Educational exhibits released (livestock exhibitors)
  • 8:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
  • 9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Exhibit Center teardown

