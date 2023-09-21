What to know ahead of the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is upon us again, with events and experiences ranging from the competitive judgment of beef and lamb to rides, games, and a Ferris wheel.
According to the fair's website, the AOSF offers locals and out-of-towners "a unique opportunity to be exposed to and informed about the many areas of agriculture" such as livestock resource management, and conservation. The fair will also host a multitude of competitions over both livestock and artistic subjects.
The fair will be hosted once again at Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith.
Public event schedule:
Friday, September 22
- 3:30 p.m. - Midnight: Mighty Thomas Carnival opens “Moonlight Madness” Unlimited Ride Arm Band Day
- 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent Midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
- 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts and horticulture
- 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Swine weigh in
- 5:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 6:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 6:45 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 7:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 8:00 p.m. Deadline for required exhibits
- 8:00 p.m. Deadline for weight cards to be submitted on Market Lambs & Market Swine
- 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 8:30 p.m. Sonora Dynamita / Los Cadetes De Linares - Hugh Hardin Arena - FREE with paid gate admission
Saturday, September 23
- 9:00 a.m. Market Lamb Judging - Harper Stadium
- 9:00 a.m. Release Market Lambs 1 hour after of show. Must be out of all barns by 10:00 p.m.
- 9:00 a.m. Junior Breeding Beef judging begins with Section A through O - Harper Stadium - South End.
- 9:00 a.m. Junior Commercial Heifer Judging – Hugh Hardin Arena
- 9:00 a.m. Market Steer classification in Harper Stadium - North End
- 9:00 a.m. Commercial Heifers will judge following Market Steers
- 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Weigh in Commercial Heifers
- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
- 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
- 10:30 a.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival opens
- 1:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 2:00 p.m. Youth Talent Competition - Expo Center Stage
- 2:00 p.m. AR/OK/NWA Youth Pageant - Expo Center Stage
- 2:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 5:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 6:00 p.m. Release Market Lambs - Must be out of barns by 10:00 p.m.
- 6:00 p.m. AR/OK & NW Region Jr. Fair Queen/Fair Queen/ Ms. / Elite / Sr. Ms. Pageants
- 6:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 7:30 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 8:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
Sunday, September 24
- 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open - Unlimited Ride Armband Day
- Noon: Junior Market Steer judging begins - Harper Stadium - released 1 hour after show
- Noon - 7:00 p.m. Check in Market Goats
- Noon: Reptile Adventures
- 2:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
- 2:00 p.m. Release Market Swine (except sale order animals)
- 2:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 3:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 4:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 5:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 4:00 p.m. Release Junior Beef & Steers (except sale order animals)
- 6:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 7:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
Monday, September 25
- 3:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open. “Buddy Night” Buy one armband get one free
- 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 6:00 p.m. Junior Livestock Auction - Harper Stadium
- 7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
Tuesday, September 26
- 3:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open - Discount Coupon Day – Rides for 1, 2, or 3 coupons
- 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
- 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Dairy Check in
- 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
- 5:00 p.m. Deadline for required exhibits
- 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 7:30 p.m. PRCA Xtreme Bulls - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission
- 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 8:00 p.m. Open and Junior Dairy in place
- 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
Wednesday, September 27
- 8:30 a.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival opens
- 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Kids Day! Rides reduced by one coupon for kids 18 and under
- 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
- 9:00 a.m. - Noon: Open and Junior Poultry, Waterfowl Check-in
- 9:00 a.m. Registration for Educational Youth Day activities (4H & FFA)
- 10:00 a.m. Educational Youth Day activities (4H & FFA)
- 10:00 a.m. All livestock events - Harper Stadium
- 10:00 a.m. All plant events - Hugh Hardin Arena
- 10:00 a.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 11:00 a.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Release horticulture exhibits (fruits & vegetables)
- 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Check in floriculture exhibits (flowers & plants)
- 2:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 3:00 a.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 5:00 p.m. Open beef judging - all breeds - Harper Stadium
- 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 7:30 p.m. PRCA Xtreme Bulls - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission
- 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
Thursday, September 28
- 3:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival open, Discount Coupon Day
- 4:00 p.m. Junior Dairy Showmanship followed by Senior Dairy Showmanship - Harper Stadium
- 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
- 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
- 5:00 p.m. Supreme Champion Dairy Cow
- 5:00 p.m. Waterfowl in place deadline
- 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 5:30 p.m. Gates open in Harper Stadium
- 6:00 p.m. Release Open Beef
- 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Autograph session - Harper Stadium
- 7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 7:00 p.m. Battle of the Monster Trucks - Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission
- 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 9:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
Friday, September 29
- 4:00 p.m. Mighty Thomas Carnival opens
- 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Independent midway and Old McDonald’s Farm open
- 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Expo Center open - Commercial and educational exhibits, creative arts, and horticulture
- 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 5:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 5:30 p.m. Gates open in Harper Stadium
- 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Autograph session - Harper Stadium
- 5:30 p.m. Aerial Insanity - Featuring Professional Drone Racing, BMX Freestyle, and the Turf Wars Mow Down -
- Harper Stadium - FREE with paid gate admission
- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. KISR NIGHT
- 6:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 7:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
- 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 8:00 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 9:00 p.m. XPOGO Stunt Team
Saturday, September 30
- 10:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Unlimited Ride Armband Day. Mighty Thomas Carnival open until midnight
- 1:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 1:00 p.m. Junior Commercial Heifer Judging - Hugh Hardin Arena
- 2:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 4:00 p.m. Release Open and Junior Poultry
- 5:00 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 6:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 7:30 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull - Harper Stadium
- 7:30 p.m. Puppies of Penzance
- 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Educational exhibits released (livestock exhibitors)
- 8:30 p.m. Aussie Kingdom
- 9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Exhibit Center teardown
