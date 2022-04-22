What to know ahead of the Garth Brooks concert in Fayetteville

Before Garth Brooks hits the stage in Razorback Stadium this weekend, here are a few things you need to know before the concert.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Around 80,000 people will be in Fayetteville to watch county music legend Garth Brooks hit the stage at Razorback Stadium this weekend.

To make sure you're ready for The Dance, we've made a list of all the things to know before you head out with your Friends in Low Places this Saturday, April 23.

Parking/Traffic

If you purchased a parking pass before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, your parking pass has been mailed to you.

If you purchased a parking pass after 5 p.m. on April 13, your parking pass will not be mailed and must be picked up in person. You can pick them up at Razorback Ticket Center, located at 1295 S. Razorback Road, Suite B in Fayetteville, this week until Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes can be picked up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking passes are still available for those who have not purchased one yet.

Tickets

If you have not received your mobile tickets for the concert yet, try the following:

Search your email inbox for an email from TicketMaster.

Your mobile tickets would have been sent from newsletter@email.ticketmaster.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m., guests CANNOT re-enter if they leave the stadium

Mask Policy

Face masks are recommended in indoor areas and are required on all shuttles. Proof of vaccination cards is not required for entry.

Food/Drinks

Alcohol and other drinks along with a variety of food concessions options will be available during the concert.

All sales are cashless.

Alcohol sales will conclude 30 minutes prior to the scheduled end of the show.



Is there a Clear Bag Policy for the concert?

Yes, Donald W. Reynolds Stadium does maintain a clear bag policy.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag are permitted.

Individuals may also carry a small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.

Childcare items, including diapers, must also be carried in an approved clear bag.

Are posters permitted inside the stadium?

Posters on a standard poster board (without sticks) are permitted.

Banners or excessively large signs that can obstruct the viewing of others are not permitted.

The show will go on rain or shine, so let The Thunder Roll this weekend!

