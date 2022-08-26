Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville

The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions.

“We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to eat they have to eat so whenever you’re hungry your cow is hungry, so you need to feed your cow so just a lot of persistence and making sure they’re getting taken care of at all times,” Calhoon said.

For Justin and Jason Calhoon, seniors at Farmington High School, it’s taught them a work ethic.

“My favorite part is honestly the work at home doing the daily stuff with them. Washing dry and then getting in like good daily hair care that way when it’s time for the show they like the rest and I can be proud for what I worked for,” Calhoon said.

For Sawyer Hill, showing is tradition.

“My grandpa did it. My great grandpa did it and it’s just been passed on through generations,” Hill said.

These are teaching life lessons to Hill and Macy Woodard who also followed in her dad’s footsteps.

“There’s a lot that goes into it and a lot to take away,” Woodard said.

And it's the takeaways that mean the most.

“I’ve learned a lot of patience from it, especially with cattle you have to be patient to work with them and stuff and learning how to be hard-working and not complain because it doesn’t always go your way,” Woodard said.

Woodard now wants to become a vet after her time with the animals. Before, she wanted to be in the police force.

The Washington County Fair will wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device