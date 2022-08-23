Washington County opens annual fair with week-long schedule of events

The Washington County fair is the largest county fair in Arkansas and stems from past decades of community efforts that have aided in its success.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair, which is the most established and largest fair in the state, launched its week-long schedule of events on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The fair was founded in 1857 and stems from decades of local community members such as farmers, business leaders and volunteers who have contributed to making the event a successful and reputable one.

The fair will have events throughout the week ranging from swine and rabbit shows, to livestock and rodeo arenas.

According to The Washington County Fair's website, the fair has expanded over the years, now including events such as the tractor pull, Dutch oven cook-off and the Miss Washington County Fair pageant.

"We continue to grow each year, making it possible to provide ongoing assistance to Washington County’s youth while also promoting agriculture. Thank you for supporting Washington County Fair!"

For a full schedule of events at the Washington County Fair, visit their website here.

