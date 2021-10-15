Washington Co. to host 2021 Fall Cleanup

From Oct. 27-29, bulky items such as furniture, carpet and bricks will be accepted at two locations in Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Washington County residents can start clearing out their bulky waste ahead of the county-wide fall cleanup event.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27-29, residents in Washington County can take the bulky items they want to be disposed of to the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District or the Waste Management Ecovista Tontitown Landfill.

The following items will be accepted free of charge:

Bricks

Carpet

Concrete

Doors

Furniture

Insulation

Roofing

Sinks and Faucets

Treated Lumber

Vinyl Siding

Windows

All loads must be tied down or covered and if it exceeds four tons, you will have to pay a fee to dispose of it. Individuals will need to unload their own items.

Hazardous waste, electronic waste and tire fees may apply at the Boston Mountain location, located at 11398 Bond Road, Prairie Grove.

The landfill, located at 11979 Arbor Acres Road, Springdale, will not accept hazardous, electronic or tire waste.