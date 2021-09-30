Walton Arts Center opens first regional exhibit featuring local artists

The 'Our Art, Our Region, Our Time' exhibit will be on display in the Walton Arts Center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Walton Arts Center is hosting its first regional art exhibition in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery.

The Walton Art's Center's 30th Anniversary season is kicking off with the 'Our Art, Our Region, Our Time' exhibition's free to the public opening Thursday (Sept. 30) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5. Those who attend are required to wear masks.

The exhibition features 74 works by 64 artists representing 16 cities across the region showcasing creative talents and a variety of works by artists who call Northwest Arkansas home.

Participating artists include: