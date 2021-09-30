Walton Arts Center opens first regional exhibit featuring local artists

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Walton Arts Center is hosting its first regional art exhibition in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery.
The Walton Art's Center's 30th Anniversary season is kicking off with the 'Our Art, Our Region, Our Time' exhibition's free to the public opening Thursday (Sept. 30) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5. Those who attend are required to wear masks.
The exhibition features 74 works by 64 artists representing 16 cities across the region showcasing creative talents and a variety of works by artists who call Northwest Arkansas home.
Participating artists include:
- Marlie Allgood
- Alice Andrews
- Cindy Arsaga
- Barbara Batson
- Kyle Blair
- Aaron Bleidt
- Christy Bunnell
- Sam Butler
- Neil Callander
- Susan Clifton
- John Collier
- Natalie Conway
- Chuck Davis
- Benjamin Edwards
- Mary Elkins
- Shelby Fleming
- Natalia Franco
- Ryna Frankel
- Mary Shafer Gentle
- Ethan Gill
- Catherine Goenner
- David Gomez
- Jonathan Virginia Green
- Carolyn Guinzio
- Don House
- Brandon Jennings
- Milan Jilka
- Gary Johnson
- Michelle T Jordan
- Shabana Kauser
- Maurice Konkle
- Denise Lanuti
- Kellie Lehr
- Pat Lewis
- Sky Maggiore
- Monica McCleary
- Warren McCombs
- Victoria McKinney
- Patricia Moline
- Somnath Mukherjee
- Leon Niehues
- Jason L Nuttle
- K. S. O'Brien
- Briseida Ochoa (Brioch)
- Natalie Olsen
- Ray Allen Parker
- Haley Pendleton
- Landon Perkins
- Kimberly Powers
- Mario Rojo
- Jesse Sandford
- Eugene Sargent
- Sara Schellenberg
- Sabine Schmidt
- Derek Scott
- Heather Sprandel
- Deborah Thomas
- Mary Thornton
- Meredith Tinkle
- Craig Underwood
- Jan Waldon
- Chris Weaver
- Steven Wise
- Hisae Yale
The Joy Pratt Markham Gallery opens an hour prior to performances and during intermission. When visiting during a performance, attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours along with wearing a mask during these times.