Broadway returns to Walton Arts Center this fall, includes hit show Hamilton

Performances of Hamilton, Come From Away, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mean Girls, An Officer and a Gentleman and Fiddler on the Roof are all scheduled for this season.

Broadway subscriptions are on sale now. The Walton Arts Center says a subscription is the best way to guarantee tickets to all the shows. Click here for more information about season subscriptions and how to purchase tickets.

“We were thrilled to keep one of the shows originally scheduled for 2020 and almost all of the 2021 season, so our audiences are basically picking up where we left off with the suspension. Broadway is back in force,” said Scott Galbraith, Walton Arts Center’s vice president of programming and executive producer. “We are excited to bring Hamilton to the region this season too. It’s no small feat being able to present Hamilton in a theater of our size. I believe it is a real testament to the industry’s confidence in Northwest Arkansas, and is something we can all be proud of."