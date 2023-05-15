John Cusack to host talk, film screening at Walton Arts Center

The event will feature film and conversation with Hollywood icon John Cusack along with a screening of the classic film "16 Candles".

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hollywood icon John Cusack will host an evening of conversation and film at the Walton Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

"An Evening with John Cusack" will also feature a screening of the cult classic film 16 Candles.

Tickets are $69.95-119.95 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

Cusack has spent four decades playing roles in more than 70 films.

He has evolved into one of Hollywood’s most accomplished and respected actors of his generation, garnering both critical acclaim as well as prestigious accolades for his dramatic and comedic roles.

16 Candles was one of Cusack’s first movie appearances that helped launch him to stardom, with one Golden Globe nomination and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His film credits include The Frozen Ground, Hot Tub Time Machine, War Inc., Grace is Gone, The Ice Harvest, Runaway Jury, Identity, “Max,” “The Road to Wellville,” “True Colors,” “Broadcast News,” “Stand By Me” and “Being John Malkovich,” which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best actor.

Tickets can be bought online here, at the Walton Arts Center Box Office or by calling 479-443-5600.

