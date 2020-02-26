Walton Arts Center accepting entries for festival photography competition

The Walton Arts Center is now accepting entries for the Artosphere: Arkansas' Arts + Nature Festival photography competition.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Arts Center is now accepting entries for the photography competition in the second annual Artosphere: Arkansas' Arts + Nature Festival until April 5.

Arkansas photographers may enter up to three photos under the theme Beauty of Reuse. There is a $10 entry fee.

The entries can include nature and landscaped photos, images that celebrate action on behalf of the environment, encourage us to be "green," depict complex environmental issues, support concepts of nature, sustainability and the celebration of our environment.

The photographs selected will be exhibited in the Walton Arts Center during the Artosphere Festival, April 27-May 15.

A grand prize winner will receive a cash prize of $150.

The artist who are selected will be notified by April 10.